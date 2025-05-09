Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 11:42 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A massive public rally organized by Jamaat-e-Islami's youth wing brought thousands of citizens to the streets on Friday in a powerful show of national unity and support for Pakistan's armed forces. Led by senior JI leaders, the rally participants expressed a resolute support and message of defiance against external threats.

The rally depicted a sea of Pakistani flags, was led by Raza Ahmed Shah, Deputy Ameer of JI Rawalpindi, and Bilal Zahoor, President of JI Youth. Participants from all walks of life, including students, professionals, and local residents, marched while raising slogans "Pakistan Zindabad" and holding banners expressing solidarity with the military.

In his address to the crowd, Raza Ahmed Shah loudly said that the message of the rally is clear to all ' Pakistan is our red line'.

"We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice necessary to protect our beloved homeland", he said and added that the Indian extremists' designs are being crushed by our valiant armed forces, who stand as an iron wall defending our borders", he said.

"Our blood, our souls, everything belongs to Pakistan. With such a courageous and brave military guarding us, no enemy can make us bow", he said.

Other prominent leaders including Arif Shirazi, Ameer of JI Rawalpindi, and Arshad Farooq Malik also addressed the gathering. They unanimously pledged that the Pakistani nation would continue standing shoulder-to-shoulder with its armed forces, serving as both shield and sword against any aggression.

