Pakistan Our Red Line; Say Speakers At JI Rally
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 11:42 PM
A massive public rally organized by Jamaat-e-Islami's youth wing brought thousands of citizens to the streets on Friday in a powerful show of national unity and support for Pakistan's armed forces. Led by senior JI leaders, the rally participants expressed a resolute support and message of defiance against external threats
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A massive public rally organized by Jamaat-e-Islami's youth wing brought thousands of citizens to the streets on Friday in a powerful show of national unity and support for Pakistan's armed forces. Led by senior JI leaders, the rally participants expressed a resolute support and message of defiance against external threats.
The rally depicted a sea of Pakistani flags, was led by Raza Ahmed Shah, Deputy Ameer of JI Rawalpindi, and Bilal Zahoor, President of JI Youth. Participants from all walks of life, including students, professionals, and local residents, marched while raising slogans "Pakistan Zindabad" and holding banners expressing solidarity with the military.
In his address to the crowd, Raza Ahmed Shah loudly said that the message of the rally is clear to all ' Pakistan is our red line'.
"We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice necessary to protect our beloved homeland", he said and added that the Indian extremists' designs are being crushed by our valiant armed forces, who stand as an iron wall defending our borders", he said.
"Our blood, our souls, everything belongs to Pakistan. With such a courageous and brave military guarding us, no enemy can make us bow", he said.
Other prominent leaders including Arif Shirazi, Ameer of JI Rawalpindi, and Arshad Farooq Malik also addressed the gathering. They unanimously pledged that the Pakistani nation would continue standing shoulder-to-shoulder with its armed forces, serving as both shield and sword against any aggression.
Recent Stories
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
Two killed in Karachi road accident
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts
India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacceptable: Prof Cheng
Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman playing role for providing justice to poorest people: Governor5 minutes ago
-
RCCI express solidarity with armed forces5 minutes ago
-
NA panel urges MoIB to finalise list of eligible journalists for FGEHA plots5 minutes ago
-
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces2 minutes ago
-
3 boys die in separate accidents2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visits Institute ..20 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Karachi road accident20 minutes ago
-
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 202520 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed Tactics”20 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation20 minutes ago
-
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts29 minutes ago