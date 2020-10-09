UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Overcomes The Challenge Of Locusts, Claims Minister

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2020d) In what can be said a major development for economy sector, Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam claimed that Pakistan overcame the challenge of locusts.

Addressing a ceremony at the National Locust Control Center in Islamabad today (Friday), he said the provincial governments and the institutions stood up to the challenge.

Their coordinated efforts as well as the help of villagers helped confront the crop munching pests.

He said this effort once again proved true that the Pakistani nation has the capability to meet any formidable challenge.

FAO Representative Minà Dowlatchahi hailed Pakistan for successfully getting out of the tremendous challenge in a short time. She said we can learn from Pakistan's good practices in the fight against locusts.

In his remarks on the occasion, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said Pakistan has developed the capacity and capability to more effectively cope with the Locusts in future.

