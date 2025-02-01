Open Menu

Pakistan Overcoming Economic Crisis Under PM’s Leadership: Rana Tanveer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Pakistan overcoming economic crisis under PM’s leadership: Rana Tanveer

Sheikhupura, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Industry, Production, and food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that the government, led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has successfully steered Pakistan out of financial crises through its tireless efforts. He expressed confidence that inflation is gradually declining, the economy is stabilizing, and the Stock Exchange is reaching record highs.

Speaking at a mass wedding ceremony under the "Dhee Rani Program" in Sheikhupura on Saturday, he praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her dedication to the welfare of Punjab’s middle class. He described the "Dhee Rani Program" as a commendable initiative, aimed at assisting underprivileged families in arranging their children’s marriages with dignity.

The federal minister highlighted several welfare initiatives introduced by Maryam Nawaz, including the distribution of laptops and scooters to students, the launch of Kisan (Farmer) Cards for farmers, the issuance of Minority Cards for religious communities, and loan schemes for unemployed individuals.

He emphasized that she is following in the footsteps of former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who significantly contributed to Punjab’s development.

Rana Tanveer Hussain urged the affluent class to support struggling families in arranging weddings for their children, ensuring that financial constraints do not become a hurdle to their happiness.

Criticizing the previous PTI government, he said its four-year tenure was marked by reckless economic policies that pushed Pakistan to the brink of default. He accused the PTI of failing to launch any public welfare projects, which led to skyrocketing inflation, rising unemployment, and weakened foreign relations, particularly with neighboring countries.

He reaffirmed that the PML-N remains committed to addressing public grievances and providing relief to the masses. Concluding his speech, Rana Tanveer Hussain congratulated the newlywed couples and appreciated the efforts behind the "Dhee Rani Program" in supporting deserving families.

Recent Stories

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

1 minute ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

3 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

3 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

4 hours ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

4 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

5 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

5 hours ago
 Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

5 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

5 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

5 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan