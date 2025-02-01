Pakistan overcoming economic crisis under PM’s leadership: Rana Tanveer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sheikhupura, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Industry, Production, and food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that the government, led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has successfully steered Pakistan out of financial crises through its tireless efforts. He expressed confidence that inflation is gradually declining, the economy is stabilizing, and the Stock Exchange is reaching record highs.

Speaking at a mass wedding ceremony under the "Dhee Rani Program" in Sheikhupura on Saturday, he praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her dedication to the welfare of Punjab’s middle class. He described the "Dhee Rani Program" as a commendable initiative, aimed at assisting underprivileged families in arranging their children’s marriages with dignity.

The federal minister highlighted several welfare initiatives introduced by Maryam Nawaz, including the distribution of laptops and scooters to students, the launch of Kisan (Farmer) Cards for farmers, the issuance of Minority Cards for religious communities, and loan schemes for unemployed individuals.

He emphasized that she is following in the footsteps of former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who significantly contributed to Punjab’s development.

Rana Tanveer Hussain urged the affluent class to support struggling families in arranging weddings for their children, ensuring that financial constraints do not become a hurdle to their happiness.

Criticizing the previous PTI government, he said its four-year tenure was marked by reckless economic policies that pushed Pakistan to the brink of default. He accused the PTI of failing to launch any public welfare projects, which led to skyrocketing inflation, rising unemployment, and weakened foreign relations, particularly with neighboring countries.

He reaffirmed that the PML-N remains committed to addressing public grievances and providing relief to the masses. Concluding his speech, Rana Tanveer Hussain congratulated the newlywed couples and appreciated the efforts behind the "Dhee Rani Program" in supporting deserving families.