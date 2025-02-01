Pakistan Overcoming Economic Crisis Under PM’s Leadership: Rana Tanveer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 08:10 PM
Sheikhupura, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Industry, Production, and food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that the government, led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has successfully steered Pakistan out of financial crises through its tireless efforts. He expressed confidence that inflation is gradually declining, the economy is stabilizing, and the Stock Exchange is reaching record highs.
Speaking at a mass wedding ceremony under the "Dhee Rani Program" in Sheikhupura on Saturday, he praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her dedication to the welfare of Punjab’s middle class. He described the "Dhee Rani Program" as a commendable initiative, aimed at assisting underprivileged families in arranging their children’s marriages with dignity.
The federal minister highlighted several welfare initiatives introduced by Maryam Nawaz, including the distribution of laptops and scooters to students, the launch of Kisan (Farmer) Cards for farmers, the issuance of Minority Cards for religious communities, and loan schemes for unemployed individuals.
He emphasized that she is following in the footsteps of former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who significantly contributed to Punjab’s development.
Rana Tanveer Hussain urged the affluent class to support struggling families in arranging weddings for their children, ensuring that financial constraints do not become a hurdle to their happiness.
Criticizing the previous PTI government, he said its four-year tenure was marked by reckless economic policies that pushed Pakistan to the brink of default. He accused the PTI of failing to launch any public welfare projects, which led to skyrocketing inflation, rising unemployment, and weakened foreign relations, particularly with neighboring countries.
He reaffirmed that the PML-N remains committed to addressing public grievances and providing relief to the masses. Concluding his speech, Rana Tanveer Hussain congratulated the newlywed couples and appreciated the efforts behind the "Dhee Rani Program" in supporting deserving families.
Recent Stories
Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG Khan police thwart terrorists' attack on border checkpoint6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan overcoming economic crisis under PM’s leadership: Rana Tanveer6 minutes ago
-
PGRs urged to adhere to six-hour duty rule as per PMDC guidelines6 minutes ago
-
Modern aesthetic skin clinic inaugurated in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
WASA cuts off 133 connections of defaulters6 minutes ago
-
Modern aesthetic skin clinic inaugurated in Islamabad16 minutes ago
-
Sadiq Umrani condemns Kalat attack, expresses grief over martyrs of security personnel16 minutes ago
-
CDA partners with KPMG for financially sustainable development projects16 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan stresses for construction of modern sports complexes in all districts26 minutes ago
-
CM Gilgit-Baltistan condemns Terrorist Attack in Qalat, Balochistan26 minutes ago
-
CDA, SGP to enhance cooperation for 3D mapping of Islamabad26 minutes ago
-
Two alleged accused of attack on AC Kurram arrested26 minutes ago