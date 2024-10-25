Pakistan Owns Ample Amount Of Resources To Run The Economy: Qaiser Bangali
Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Renowned economist Dr Qaiser Bangali said on Friday that Pakistan had ample amounts of resources to run the econom
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Renowned economist Dr Qaiser Bangali said on Friday that Pakistan had ample amounts of resources to run the economy.
Addressing at Islamabad Press Club (IPC), he said that Pakistan had the potential to bring stability to its economy, and it could only be done by devising the policy.
Pakistan should eliminate loans from international lenders, as the government has primarily borrowed to pay off installments on previous loans.
Emphasizing the need to focus on reviving the agricultural and industrial sectors—considered the backbone of any country—he also suggested banning the import of non-essential goods.
Additionally, he recommended closing non-productive organizations, which could save over 100 billion rupees. He urged the government to reduce the budget deficit, citing it as a crucial element for progress.
