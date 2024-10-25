Open Menu

Pakistan Owns Ample Amount Of Resources To Run The Economy: Qaiser Bangali

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali

Renowned economist Dr Qaiser Bangali said on Friday that Pakistan had ample amounts of resources to run the econom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Renowned economist Dr Qaiser Bangali said on Friday that Pakistan had ample amounts of resources to run the economy.

Addressing at Islamabad Press Club (IPC), he said that Pakistan had the potential to bring stability to its economy, and it could only be done by devising the policy.

Pakistan should eliminate loans from international lenders, as the government has primarily borrowed to pay off installments on previous loans.

Emphasizing the need to focus on reviving the agricultural and industrial sectors—considered the backbone of any country—he also suggested banning the import of non-essential goods.

Additionally, he recommended closing non-productive organizations, which could save over 100 billion rupees. He urged the government to reduce the budget deficit, citing it as a crucial element for progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Import Budget Progress From Government Billion

Recent Stories

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

1 minute ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

26 minutes ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

26 minutes ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

34 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..

48 minutes ago
 Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

53 minutes ago
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

54 seconds ago
 16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered

16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered

57 seconds ago
 APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kash ..

APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day

58 seconds ago
 PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to ..

PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improve ..

Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improvements in Pakistan's economy

45 minutes ago
 PTI orchestrated ‘armed attack’ on prison vans ..

PTI orchestrated ‘armed attack’ on prison vans near Sangjani Toll Plaza: Tar ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan