UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Parliamentary Delegation Calls On Speaker Of Iran

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 10:20 PM

Pakistan Parliamentary delegation calls on Speaker of Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Members of Parliamentary Friendship Group led by Syed Naveed Qamar, Convener of the group called on the Speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Ali Larijani at the Islamic Parliament of Iran.

The speaker of the Iranian Parliament warmly welcomed the delegation and expressed that he was happy to meet with the Parliamentarians from Pakistan, according to a message received here from Tehran.

During the course of meeting, Larijani said the Parliamentary Friendship Group was an important forum which could facilitate in further strengthening bilateral parliamentary relations between the two countries.

He also stressed upon the need to improve security measures on the border of Pakistan-Iran to avoid any untoward situations between the two neighboring countries.

He also suggested to find mechanisms for establishing banking channels for enhancing trade and commerce relations as well as fulfillment of the Iran-Pakistan Gas pipeline.

On the onset, Syed Naveed Qamar, presented his gratitude to the speaker of the Islamic Parliament of Iran for his audience to the delegation and for gracious hospitality extended to his delegation during stay at Tehran.

He also briefed the Iranian speaker about his meetings with parliamentary and government authorities and discussions on various issues of mutual interest.

He also informed that the Parliamentary Friendship Group was working towards improving the Parliamentary as well as overall bilateral relations between two countries.

He again reiterated that friendship group was acting as Ambassadors of Iran in the Parliament of Pakistan.

He said the mechanisms regarding barter trade, border markets is being worked out with mutual consent and he was optimistic about positive outcome.

During the course of meeting, Syed Fakhar presented sincere gratitude to the Iranian Speaker for their explicit stance over issue of Kashmir and standing with principles of justice.

Another member of Pakistan's Parliamentary delegation Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reassured his support.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tehran Border Gas Market Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International&#039;s water project ..

23 minutes ago

28 million commuters lifted by Dubai Tram since la ..

38 minutes ago

Largest-ever ADIPEC opens in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

53 minutes ago

Educational tours set to wow students at EXPO 2020

53 minutes ago

IIFA conference concludes in Dubai, issues resolut ..

53 minutes ago

3rd edition of International Superyacht Summit ann ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.