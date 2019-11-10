Pakistan Parliamentary delegation calls on Speaker of Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Members of Parliamentary Friendship Group led by Syed Naveed Qamar, Convener of the group called on the Speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Ali Larijani at the Islamic Parliament of Iran.

The speaker of the Iranian Parliament warmly welcomed the delegation and expressed that he was happy to meet with the Parliamentarians from Pakistan, according to a message received here from Tehran.

During the course of meeting, Larijani said the Parliamentary Friendship Group was an important forum which could facilitate in further strengthening bilateral parliamentary relations between the two countries.

He also stressed upon the need to improve security measures on the border of Pakistan-Iran to avoid any untoward situations between the two neighboring countries.

He also suggested to find mechanisms for establishing banking channels for enhancing trade and commerce relations as well as fulfillment of the Iran-Pakistan Gas pipeline.

On the onset, Syed Naveed Qamar, presented his gratitude to the speaker of the Islamic Parliament of Iran for his audience to the delegation and for gracious hospitality extended to his delegation during stay at Tehran.

He also briefed the Iranian speaker about his meetings with parliamentary and government authorities and discussions on various issues of mutual interest.

He also informed that the Parliamentary Friendship Group was working towards improving the Parliamentary as well as overall bilateral relations between two countries.

He again reiterated that friendship group was acting as Ambassadors of Iran in the Parliament of Pakistan.

He said the mechanisms regarding barter trade, border markets is being worked out with mutual consent and he was optimistic about positive outcome.

During the course of meeting, Syed Fakhar presented sincere gratitude to the Iranian Speaker for their explicit stance over issue of Kashmir and standing with principles of justice.

Another member of Pakistan's Parliamentary delegation Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reassured his support.