Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening relations with UK

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM

The Pakistan-UK Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening relations with the United Kingdom, emphasizing the necessity for regular interactions to further enhance cooperation and friendship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan-UK Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening relations with the United Kingdom, emphasizing the necessity for regular interactions to further enhance cooperation and friendship.

The PFG convened its inaugural meeting here at Parliament House the met here with MNA Bilal Azhar Kayani, in the chair.

The session included briefings from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce, focusing on enhancing parliamentary understanding and oversight of bilateral relations, trade, and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The meeting saw participation from notable Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), including Muhammad Farooq Sattar, Syed Amin Ul Haque, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Mallani, Dr. Shazia Sobia, Syed Ali Musa Gilani, and Dr. Nelson Azeem.

During the session, representatives from the Foreign Ministry provided insights into the current state of diplomatic relations, highlighting regional initiatives and cooperative efforts across various sectors.

The Commerce Ministry followed with an overview of bilateral trade, discussing the development of Special Economic Zones, investment opportunities, and initiatives aimed at enhancing economic ties between Pakistan and the UK.

Convener Kayani underscored the significance of strengthening parliamentary ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

He stated that the Pakistan-UK PFG could play a crucial role in promoting mutual understanding and fostering friendship between the two nations.

This inaugural meeting marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to deepen the ties between Pakistan and the UK, focusing on parliamentary collaboration to support broader diplomatic and economic objectives.

