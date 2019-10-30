Pakistan participates in Army International Cadet Week in China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The military academies from 16 countries including Pakistan are participating in the 7th Army International Cadet Week opened in Nanjing, China

The military academies from 16 countries including Pakistan are participating in the 7th Army International Cadet Week opened in Nanjing

The cadets from Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Estonia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Romania, Singapore, South Africa Thailand and the United Kingdom are also taking part in the Week and will mix with the Chinese cadets during study, training, exchanges and visits.

The theme of the event is "Enhancing Understanding, Learning from Each Other, Developing Cooperation and Creating a Future Together", focusing on "Diversity of Military Tasks for Junior Commanders", aiming to build an international exchange platform and promote mutual learning and mutual learning among students from all over the world.

During the event, being held at the Army Engineering University, the Chinese and foreign students will attend classes together, organize light weapons shooting, indoor obstacles and psychological behavior training, participate in simulation United Nations peacekeeping squad action deduction, military open class, team live-fire shooting competition, Chinese traditional cultural experience and other activities.

Wang Jinlong, the president of the Army Engineering University said the exchanges between young officers are conducive to promoting mutual understanding and understanding among the military forces of various countries and have a positive impact on the development of military exchanges and international cooperation.

Since 2005, the Army International Student Week has been successfully held for six sessions. It has established an international platform for exchanges between Chinese and foreign army officers and also demonstrated the advanced level of Chinese military academies.