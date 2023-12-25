(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Human Resource Development and Overseas Pakistanis Jawad Sohrab Malik on Monday said that for the first time Pakistan was participating in the International Human Resource & Labour Expo in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The SAPM, in a post on the social media platform 'X', said that the main purpose of attending the expo was to highlight "our talented workforce to the global stage, and generate extensive job opportunities for Pakistanis worldwide".

He said it was crucial to grasp international market needs & tailor "our skills to meet them".

He urged the overseas Pakistanis to join the Pakistan delegation at the @Rals2030 Expo in Riyadh, which would continue till December 27.