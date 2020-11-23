BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan's participation as special partner at the upcoming China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) will contribute to Belt and Road Initiative and expand the 'Belt and Road' community, Wang Lei, Secretary General of CAEXPO Secretariat said on Monday.

"We will unite all parties to help build a 'Road to Cooperation' and we have invited Pakistan as the special partner, to expand the 'Belt and Road' community, he said during a media briefing on the features and achievements of the CAEXPO and the new highlights of the event.

Pakistan will be a special partner at the 17th CAEXPO scheduled to be held from November 27-30 in Nanning, Guangxi province of China.

To strengthen cooperation in health and epidemic prevention to help build a 'Road to Health', an exhibition area for public health and epidemic prevention will be set up while a forum and sub-forums will be arranged on health cooperation towards a Health Silk Road.

A theme forum to strengthen cooperation on Free Trade Agreement and help build a 'Road to Recovery' will be held for fuller implementation of favourable policies and faster regional economic recovery in the post-Covid period.

He informed that the Online CAEXPO will be launched to help pave the 'Road to Growth'.

The Online CAEXPO can tap potentials in cross-border e-commerce cooperation and foster new growth drivers in China-ASEAN economic cooperation and trade.

Wang expressed the confidence that in future, the CAEXPO will help deepen the building of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and by focussing on the China-ASEAN Strategic Partnership Vision 2030, more high-level friendly exchanges and other activities will be planned to bring policy consultation to a new level.

He said in implementing the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CFTA) and other agreements, more effective and professional platform for cooperation will be build to achieve more outcomes in trade connectivity.

A series of high-level meetings and forums will be held in various fields to promote the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, the China-ASEAN Port Cities Cooperation Network and the China-ASEAN Information Harbor, for further progress in facilities connectivity.

"We will keep fine-tuning exhibition and make the China-ASEAN Summit Forum on Financial Cooperation and Development a continued success, in order to promote further progress in financial integration", he added.

A series of cultural exchanges, such as the tourism exhibitions will regularly be held to enhance people-to-people exchanges to a new level.

He said, this year's CAEXPO will be held both physically and online and it will bring new experiences to exhibitors and the participants.

A number of events will be held to send a new signal of China-ASEAN cooperation to businesses around the world.

Eight high-level forums will be held during the event covering the fields including China-ASEAN FTA, health, international industrial cooperation, technology transfer, information harbor, statistics, insurance, and electricity.