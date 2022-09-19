Pakistan, particularly Sindh paid for climate change caused by developed states: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said Pakistan, particularly Sindh had paid for climate change caused by the developed countries, and the latter would have to take necessary measures for mitigating its impacts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said Pakistan, particularly Sindh had paid for climate change caused by the developed countries, and the latter would have to take necessary measures for mitigating its impacts.

The collapse of three million houses and displacement of 1.5 million people had created a humanitarian crisis in the province as various villages, towns, and portions of highways and railways tracks were still under water, he said while talking to U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer, who called on him here.

"We are trying to clear the railway tracks and highways to ensure smooth flow of traffic," he said.

Schofer expressed sorrow and deep grief over the loss of about 600 lives due to heavy rains and floods.

He assured the chief minister that the American government would support the provincial government to rehabilitate the affected people.

He also said that the American government would also help in the construction of collapsed houses.

The chief minister pointed out that his government was facing a serious shortage of tents and mosquito nets. "We have distributed around 270,000 tents against a demand of 1.5 million tents," he said and added the tents were required even if the people were shifted to their homes because construction of their houses would take time.

Schofer assured the chief minister that the U.S. would continue to provide support in every possible way.