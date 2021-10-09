Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of 'cultural coexistence': President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said Pakistan was a beautiful mix of different cultures, ethnicities and civilizations, and stressed the need for projecting its positive image as a peaceful country.

In an interaction with media persons after the formal inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion here at the Dubai Expo 2020, the president said the country was innovating a future of immense opportunities for growth.

The president said Pakistan Pavilion was the true depiction of cultural coexistence and gave the 'best flavour of Pakistan' for the outside world.

He lauded the work of artists who turned the pavilion into a mega piece of art.

Earlier, the president along with Begum Samina Alvi inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion, themed as 'Hidden Treasure' The president visited different sections of Pakistan Pavilion and appreciated the creative display of the pavilion showcasing the unexplored riches of the country.

He interacted with artists Rashid Rana and Nisar Malik, and curator Noor Jahan Bilgrami for the beautiful artistic melange of culture, history and craft.

A large number of Pakistani expatriates gathered outside the pavilion to cheer President Alvi and raised the slogans of Pakistan Zindabad (Long live Pakistan).