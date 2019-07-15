UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Pavilion At Diplomatic Garden Party Held In Paris Attracted Visitors

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:37 PM

Pakistan Pavilion at Diplomatic Garden Party held in Paris attracted visitors

French and foreign visitors were introduced to Pakistan's cultural heritage and traditional cuisine at the well decorated Pakistan Pavilion at the 7th Edition of Diplomatic Garden Party organized by the Lettre de la Diplomatique as part of French National Day celebrations in Paris yesterday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) French and foreign visitors were introduced to Pakistan's cultural heritage and traditional cuisine at the well decorated Pakistan Pavilion at the 7th Edition of Diplomatic Garden Party organized by the Lettre de la Diplomatique as part of French National Day celebrations in Paris yesterday.

Ambassadors and diplomats of many countries, and large number of French visitors visited the Pakistan pavilion and enjoyed the Pakistani cuisine and appreciated the cultural displays.The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr.

MoinulHaque who inaugurated the Pakistani pavilion said that Embassy's participation was part of its Public and Cultural Diplomacy initiative. He said that through this event we were also promoting Pakistan as a preferred tourist destination

Related Topics

Pakistan France Paris Event

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch again recommends disbanding Ruet-e-Hilal ..

11 minutes ago

Govt decides to introduce e-commerce policy in the ..

49 seconds ago

Flashflood claims 23 lives in Muzaffarabad

53 seconds ago

Eradication of Polio top priority: Commissioner Su ..

10 minutes ago

China seeks public advices on improving business e ..

10 minutes ago

Denisova Asks Ukrainian Authorities to Ensure Mosk ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.