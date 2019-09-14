Pakistan pavilion at France cultural festival attracts many

The aesthetically decorated Pakistan's pavilion at the 18th Lyon International Cultural Festival Saturday remained the centre of attraction by pulling scores of the visitors

The festival is one of the main annual cultural events of French city Lyon which brings over 50 countries together showcasing their culture and traditions. This year 56 countries are participating at the festival, said a press release received here.

The Mayor of Lyon Gerard Colomb inaugurated the festival and visited different pavilions.

While visiting the Pakistan pavilion, the Mayor thanked Ambassador Moin ul Haque for participation and enriching the festival with vibrant and beautiful colours of Pakistan.

He said that visiting Pakistan's pavilion at the festival has always been a source of joy.

Hundreds of visitors particularly appreciated Pakistani cuisine and expressed keen interest in the photos of different regions of Pakistan exhibited at the pavilion.

The pavilion is showcasing Pakistani handicrafts, dresses, food, and music along with Pakistan's mesmerising tourist destinations.

Since the start of tourism drive initiated by the Embassy of Pakistan in France last year, there has been phenomenal increase of French tourists visiting Pakistan.

While welcoming the visitors at the festival Ambassador Moin ul Haque said that Pakistan was a unique country gifted with diverse cultural heritage, landscapes and above all 200 million warm heated people.

Starting from 2016 it's the fourth time that Pakistan is participating in the Lyon Cultural Festival.

Besides setting up of pavilions, the festivities include parade of cultures and stage performances by participating countries.

The festival will continue for three days and is expected to attract over 40,000 visitors.