Pakistan Pavilion At ISB Int’l Festival Attracts Visitors
Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels on Sunday participated in International School of Brussels (ISB) festival with a uniquely designed Pakistani pavilion.
The ISB international festival is an annual celebration showcasing diverse cultures and traditions from around the world.
The diverse student community of the school actively participated with 100 countries represented in the event with their distinctive displays, a press release said.
On the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch said that the international festival served as a wonderful platform to showcase Pakistan's rich cultural heritage, diversity, and the warm hospitality of their people.
“It is heartening to see such enthusiasm and interest in our culture from the international community," she added.
Visitors deeply appreciated the Pakistani cuisine and the beautiful artefacts displayed at the Pakistan Pavilion, making it one of the highlights of the festival.
The event provided an opportunity to present rich heritage, cultural diversity, tourism, and export potential of the country.
These displays included artefacts, handicrafts, traditional costumes, and photographs.
A selection of books and documentaries on tourism and culture in Pakistan provided visitors with a unique insight into the country's rich history, traditions, and tourism potential.
Traditional Pakistani street food was a major attraction, drawing a large number of visitors, who enjoyed delicacies such as Biryani, samosas, gulab jamun, and the special Pakistani chai.
The pavilion also featured a Henna (Mehndi) corner, offering intricate and beautiful designs for those seeking a more immersive cultural experience.
Particular interest was taken in Made in Pakistan sports items i.e. football and cricket kits. Children and parents took special pictures with the World Cup Football on the Pakistan stall.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education Ministry announces to hold Summer Camps for students of ICT11 seconds ago
-
Accident claims 16 lives in Neelum Valley AJK15 seconds ago
-
PCP celebrates World Club Foot Day10 minutes ago
-
Labourer lost life in Hattar10 minutes ago
-
President expresses grief over shahadat of security forces personnel10 minutes ago
-
Local pir booked for boy sexual harassment20 minutes ago
-
MRC with support of European Union opened in Peshawar1 hour ago
-
Fine of more than Rs 1.3 million collected for overpricing1 hour ago
-
First sample collection point for Newborn Screening launched at HFH1 hour ago
-
KP Govt lawyer's statement in SC on appointment of VCs incorrect, misleading: KP Governor1 hour ago
-
Work on Lifestyle residency to be completed with availability of funds2 hours ago
-
PU holds entrance test for undergrad programs2 hours ago