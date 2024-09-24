- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan Pavilion draws global attention at 21st China-ASEAN Expo with exquisite craftsmanship
Pakistan Pavilion Draws Global Attention At 21st China-ASEAN Expo With Exquisite Craftsmanship
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Pavilion on Tuesday attracted global visitors on the opening day of the 21st China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region showcasing an exquisite collection of specialties, including polished rosewood furniture, elegant jade ornaments, and intricately designed brass wares.
“We are so honored to participate in the CAEXPO, a high-level platform connecting all parts of the world, which allows our traditional products to enter thousands of households in China.” Muhammad Kamil, Managing Director of Pak Link Enterprises, who has been exploring in the Chinese market for many years, told China Economic Net.
He pledged to further promote more types of local specialty products in the Chinese market to let more people fall in love with ‘Made in Pakistan’. “Pakistani furniture is elaborately crafted by our most skilled craftsmen; the saffron from the northern region is sought after in China’s high-end culinary market, as well as our jade and brass handicrafts, as a cultural heritage passed down for centuries, can add a touch of color to the homes of our friends around the world, including in China,” Kamil introduced.
Every year, the CAEXPO is bustling with activities across all exhibition sections. The most lively and attention-grabbing zones, however, are undoubtedly the ASEAN Pavilions, Exhibition of Products from RCEP Countries and the Belt and Road International Pavilion, which feature unique and high-quality products from different countries and regions.
In addition to Pakistani crafts, durians from Southeast Asia were among the most popular products.
Many booths featuring durian and durian-based products were packed with people. Especially in demand were Malaysia’s White Coffee of Musang King flavor, durian pastries, and durian egg rolls, which were highly sought after by Chinese buyers and achieved significant sales success.
“The CAEXPO has made ‘durian freedom’ possible,” a visitor, who is a long-time fan of durians noted. In addition to durians, rice from Cambodia, rambutans from Indonesia, and bananas from the Philippines were also showcased, allowing visitors to experience the unique charm of different cultures.
The Belt and Road International Pavilion, which debuted at the 14th CAEXPO, has now become one of the most popular destinations. Pakistani gemstones, African handicrafts, Russian snacks and candies, Nepalese Thangka paintings, Polish amber jewelry, and Iranian home decor items were all highly sought-after, often drawing large crowds around the booths.
As an important platform driving economic and trade cooperation between China and ASEAN countries, the CAEXPO, attracting 1.3 million exhibitors and visitors in the past 20 years, has enabled more and more enterprises to ride in the express train of bilateral economic and trade cooperation. Since the first CAEXPO, China-ASEAN economic and trade cooperation has been upgraded continuously.
In the first half of 2024, the total trade value between China and ASEAN reached 3.36 trillion Yuan, an increase of 10.5 per cent. Over the same period, China’s total import and export value with Belt and Road countries reached 10.03 trillion yuan, up by 7.2 per cent.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vital to stay with reform agenda: Muhammad Aurangzeb10 seconds ago
-
Education wing holds road safety workshop; Over 400 students, teachers participate21 seconds ago
-
PU VC chalks out policy to run university24 seconds ago
-
NA Panel directs to start work on ML-1 project at earliest27 seconds ago
-
Tackling population explosion: A pathway to Pakistan's socio-economic stability10 minutes ago
-
Govt determined to furnish remote areas population with latest civic amenities: AJK PM10 minutes ago
-
Boot camp empowering youth on sustainable alternatives to open waste burning concludes10 minutes ago
-
DPO Lakki Marwat visits residence of martyred Sub-inspector10 minutes ago
-
Dar-ul-Madina Int'l University hosts Milad Conference10 minutes ago
-
Zardari underlines importance of newspapers in supporting democracy, human rights11 minutes ago
-
Hot & humid weather likely in most parts of country : PMD20 minutes ago
-
ISSI organizes book launch of Dr Junaid's “CHINA LEADS”20 minutes ago