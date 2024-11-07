'Pakistan pavilion explores new export opportunities, strengthening business ties'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Pakistan pavilion attracting good number of international buyers and investors

at the 10th edition of Gulfood manufacturing 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Convener Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI)

Regional Committee on Food and Snacks, Shahid Imran currently participating

in the 3-day expo from November 5-7 said, the event one of the largest annual

food exhibitions in the world. It provides a global platform for showcasing products,

networking and establishing international trade connections and participation

aims to promote Pakistan’s food and snack industry, highlighting the quality and

diversity of locally produced goods.

He said Pakistan pavilion helped explore new export opportunities, engage with

potential investors and strengthen business ties with international counterparts.

Shahid said the visit underscored FPCCI’s commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s

food sector’s competitiveness in the global market, fostering innovation and encouraging

sustainable growth in the industry.

It aligns with the committee's objectives of expanding the footprint of Pakistani

food brands worldwide, boosting exports and contributing to economic development,

he added.