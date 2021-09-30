UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Pavilion Lines Up Exciting Events For October At Dubai Expo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 08:32 PM

Pakistan pavilion lines up exciting events for October at Dubai expo

The October calendar of the Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai was released on Thursday, and it is sure to stir excitement, with cultural, historical, and business events running throughout the grand event's opening month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The October Calendar of the Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai was released on Thursday, and it is sure to stir excitement, with cultural, historical, and business events running throughout the grand event's opening month.

The focus of the first month at the pavilion will be Balochistan.

Each day will offer visitors a different and stimulating experience to learn more about the region and discover the hidden treasure.

Commencing the Expo, the pavilion will hold various events to showcase the immense potential and opportunities both in tourism and other economic sectors, Khaleej times reported.

Pakistan's Federal board of Investment will hold a seminar on the electric vehicle policy on October 5, while on October 6 a session on climate change will be held with Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change.

This session will voice the Clean Green Pakistan initiative in order to encourage the nationwide cleanliness and tree plantation drive.

The schedule aims to show the world a typically unseen part of Pakistan and encourage tourism and investment into the country.

Further events aim to educate the younger generations about their role in climate change and how to continue the progress currently in action.

The pavilion will also be heavily focusing on the "Invest in Pakistan Campaign". Multiple business events will be held in which government entities, entrepreneurs, and SMEs will project their opportunities.

Women, too, are playing an important role in the growth and development of the country, and Pakistan is devoted to empower them across all sectors. Visitors will get to see the strides women have made and the ongoing progress at the numerous events being held at the pavilion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister World Business Dubai Vehicle Progress October Women 2020 Event All Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin ..

19 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princes ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin Abdul ..

19 minutes ago
 Nationalist activists quit their parties to join m ..

Nationalist activists quit their parties to join mainstream politics

2 minutes ago
 Distt Election Commission organizes a awareness me ..

Distt Election Commission organizes a awareness meeting Dokri

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA publishes State of Industry Report 2021, Ann ..

NEPRA publishes State of Industry Report 2021, Annual Report 2020-21

2 minutes ago
 Muhammad Suhail assumes charge as Director General ..

Muhammad Suhail assumes charge as Director General HDA

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.