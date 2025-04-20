Open Menu

Pakistan Pavilion Shines At MATTA Fair 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan Pavilion shines at MATTA Fair 2025

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Pavilion at MATTA Fair 2025 has officially opened with great enthusiasm, captivating visitors with the vibrant culture, natural beauty, and rich heritage of Pakistan.

The pavilion offers a comprehensive glimpse into Pakistan’s diverse tourism landscape—from the majestic mountains of the north to the tranquil beaches of the south, said a press release.

Jointly organized by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Pakistan Mission in Malaysia, provincial tourism departments, and private sector partners, the initiative aims to promote Pakistan as a premier travel destination on the global stage.

Throughout the event, the Pakistan Pavilion attracted a large number of international delegates, travel enthusiasts, and tourism professionals. Visitors had the opportunity to explore the country’s unique adventure tourism, cultural richness, historical treasures, and warm hospitality.

The pavilion also served as a networking hub for travel operators, offering opportunities for B2B meetings and partnerships to strengthen inbound tourism and foster international collaboration.

The participation at MATTA Fair 2025 reflects Pakistan’s commitment to positioning itself as a welcoming, adventurous, and culturally rich destination for global travelers.

