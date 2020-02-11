UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Peace Collective Announces Names Of 4th PurAzm Pakistan Awards Winners

Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:59 PM

Pakistan Peace Collective on Tuesday announced the names of the 4th PurAzm Pakistan Awards winners, the campaign was launched to pay tribute to those brave individuals, who have shown valour and courage against the menace of terrorism and extremism and institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peace Collective on Tuesday announced the Names of the 4th PurAzm Pakistan Awards winners, the campaign was launched to pay tribute to those brave individuals, who have shown valour and courage against the menace of terrorism and extremism and institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC) said PurAzm Pakistan Awards were being given to those who highlighted the stories of resilience against terrorism and extremism in the society.

These people, he said included journalists, security personnel, students and common people.

He said that a book of short stories about the lives of resilient persons written by Ahmed Ijaz was about real heroes of the society, was also being launched here.

He said that awards were being given in four categories including text stories, paintings and posters, news packages and video documentaries.

The writer of the book Ahmed Ijaz said that he has highlighted the sacrifices and acts of valor and bravery and helping the victims.

In text stories category Sameen Shahid of National University of Modern Languages won the first award, Fatima Ishtiaq and Sabeen Arsahd won second and third awards respectively.

In the category of paintings and posters Zafar Ali from National College of Arts Lahore was given first award, whereas Zobia won second award and Khalil Jafri and Syed Azad Ali shared the third award.

In the category of News package Hashmat Abbas from Gomal University D I Khan won first award, whereas Muhammad Musa and Abrar Alam won second and third awards respectively.

In the category of video documentary Rizwan Abbas from Gomal University won the first award while Akhar Abbas and Bilal won second award and Umar Nafees won third award.

PurAzm Pakistan is, a media campaign launched by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under its Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC) project, had organized the competition, calling for submissions of short films/documentaries, digital creative content, photo documentaries, video news stories and written profiles.



