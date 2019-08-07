Pakistan Peace Collective holds discussion to promote self accountability, mutual coexistence in society

Pakistan Peace Collective(PPC), a project of Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcast here Wednesday arranged a discussion on awareness creating campaigns of "Our Responsibility" and "Our Identity a Peaceful Pakistan" with an objective to promote self accountability and mutual coexistence in the society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Peace Collective(PPC), a project of Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcast here Wednesday arranged a discussion on awareness creating campaigns of "Our Responsibility" and "Our Identity a Peaceful Pakistan " with an objective to promote self accountability and mutual coexistence in the society.

Expressing views over the campaigns in the discussion, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), Shabbir Anwar said that we should be careful in our writing as a single written word that was misinterpreted and misconceived can be a matter of life or death for someone.

He observed that haste and erroneously-developed sentiments can wedge difference between different tiers of society creating hatred and negativity among people.

He said that our carelessness can became part of our habits and affect families, children and people associated with us. He said that we are giving lessons of hatred to our children and families unintentionally through our behaviors and deeds.

He said that our attitudes and behavior give birth to linguistic, cultural and regional differences that can be viewed in our existing environment. He also urged parents to monitor social media related activities of children and inculcate in them values of tolerance, patience, non violence and mutual coexistence.

The event among others was attended by senior journalists and media persons.