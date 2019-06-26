UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Peace Collective To Arrange National Painting Exhibition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 04:38 PM

Pakistan Peace Collective in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts will be arranging a national painting exhibition on June 27 (Thursday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peace Collective in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts will be arranging a national painting exhibition on June 27 (Thursday).

Exhibition will take place under the theme of 'Safer Charity', 'Interfaith Harmony', and 'Resilience against violence and Tolerance'.

The event will be inaugurated by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

According to Pakistan Peace Collective, the event has been made possible by the ample support of the institutions and the young artists from major universities of Pakistan by producing marvelous artwork on the said themes.

The artwork will be aiming to generate positivity in the society by highlighting the issues of human rights, religious freedom and lack of tolerance.

People from all walks of life including media has been invited to attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition while the event will be open to public on June 30.

