Pakistan Peace Council Endorses Chairmanships For Interfaith Harmony Hazara Chapter
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Peace Council for Interfaith Harmony Hazara Division Sunday has officially endorsed Tahir Khan Tanoli as its Divisional Chairman.
The meeting was attended by district and tehsil officials from Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Haripur, a resolution was passed confirming his leadership. Additionally, Nazir Muhammad Awan was retained as Chairman of Tehsil Lower Tanawal, with the tehsil cabinet taking their oath of office.
The event, held at a private hotel in Abbottabad, was chaired by Tahir Khan Tanoli and attended by key officials.
A resolution to endorse Tahir Khan Tanoli as Divisional Chairman and Nazir Muhammad Awan as Chairman of Tehsil Lower Tanawal was passed with an overwhelming majority.
In his address, Tahir Khan Tanoli reiterated that the Peace Council is a non-political platform, dedicated solely to the welfare and peace of the country. He emphasized that eliminating hatred and acknowledging the services of national institutions are crucial for Pakistan's progress and stability. He vowed to uphold the mission of the Peace Council with full dedication.
Additionally, he administered the oath to newly appointed officials of Tehsil Lower Tanawal and congratulated them. During the meeting, specific responsibilities were also assigned—Zain-ul-Islam was designated to oversee police-related issues.
The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to fostering peace, harmony, and national unity.
