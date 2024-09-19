Open Menu

Pakistan Pediatric Federation Pushes For 'ROP' Awareness, Early Screening To Save Newborn Vision

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) President of Pakistan Pediatric Federation Sindh Dr. Waseem Jamalvi Thursday stressed the urgent need for public awareness on Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) screening which is a leading cause of blindness in premature babies and

effectively can be prevented with early detection.

Talking to a private news channel, the Pakistan Pediatric Federation Sindh has stressed the urgent need for public awareness and early screening of Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), a leading cause of blindness in premature babies.

Dr Jamalvi's call to action highlights the critical importance of screening in safeguarding the vision of vulnerable newborns, born prematurely or weighing less than 3 pounds.

In Pakistan, we do not have accurate statistics about the number of ROPs. The disease is treatable and curable and if left untreated could cause blindness at a later stage, he mentioned.

ROP is a silent threat to the vision of premature babies, and early screening is crucial to prevent blindness," he said.

He further explained premature birth is a significant risk factor for ROP with babies born before 32 weeks or weighing less than 3 Pounds being most vulnerable.

Untreated ROP can lead to permanent visual impairment, significantly impacting the child's quality of life and placing a financial burden on families. Dr. Jamalvi warned.

Delayed screening and treatment can result in irreversible blindness, making it essential to prioritize ROP awareness and screening, he added.

By promoting ROP awareness and ensuring early screening, Pakistan can significantly reduce the incidence of ROP-related blindness. Dr. Jamalvi highlighted.

"Together, we can protect the precious vision of our newborns and give them a brighter future," he added.

Many babies with ROP have mild cases and get better without treatment. But some babies need treatment to keep ROP from getting worse, he said, adding that it is important to get treated early to protect your child’s vision.

Laser treatment. Babies with advanced ROP may need laser treatment on the sides of the retina. This treatment can help keep ROP from getting worse and help protect your child’s vision, he explained.

