Pakistan People Party (PPP) suggests name of Irfan Qadir for chief C EC slot

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Pakistan People Party (PPP) has suggested name of Irfan Qadir for the slot of chief Election Commissioner (CEC).According to media reports, former attorney General Irfan Qadir has joined the race for the post of Chief Election Commissioner .

Parties agreed on the Election Commission members Names.PPP suggested the name of Irfan Qadir for Chief EC while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has also supported PPP suggested name.But no name has come from government side so far.