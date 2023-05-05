UrduPoint.com

Pakistan People Party To Hold Rally On May 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Pakistan People Party to hold rally on May 9

Pakistan People Party would hold a public rally on May 9 in the city, Deputy General Secretary Pakistan People Party Malak Tamash Khan said on Friday He was chairing a high level meeting of the party at his Hujra at Bakhshi Pul

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan People Party would hold a public rally on May 9 in the city, Deputy General Secretary Pakistan People Party Malak Tamash Khan said on Friday He was chairing a high level meeting of the party at his Hujra at Bakhshi Pul.

The national and provincial political situation, preparations for the upcoming elections would be discussed, MPA Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said.

The strategy regarding organizational issues, the party mobilization and mobilization of workers would also be clarified, he added.

Provincial leadership of Pakistan People's Party, Provincial Cabinet, former ticket holders, officials and workers will participate in the rally.

The central and provincial leaders of PPP will also address the public meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan People Party Muhammad Ali May Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Rwanda, offers condo ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Rwanda, offers condolences to flood victims

12 minutes ago
 Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with No ..

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with Norwegian singer released

1 hour ago
 Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanita ..

Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanitarian Issues on May 8 - Kremlin

58 minutes ago
 Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of ..

Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of Victory Day Preparations - Kr ..

58 minutes ago
 Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till M ..

Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till May 16

58 minutes ago
 Population department making efforts to control po ..

Population department making efforts to control populace growth

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.