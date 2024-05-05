Open Menu

Pakistan People's Party Believes In Freedom Of Expression: Shazia Mari

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Pakistan People's Party believes in freedom of expression: Shazia Mari

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Member National Assembly of Pakistan and Pakistan People's Party central Information Secretary Shazia Mari has said that Pakistan Peoples Party believes in freedom of expression.

She expressed these views while talking to media during her visit to Press Club Sanghar here on Sunday.

She said that Pakistan Peoples Party has always given sacrifices for the restoration and survival of democracy and flogged in jails that is the reason roots of Pakistan Peoples Party lying in people.

She said that we have always delivered best performance which will be continued in future and all promises would be fulfilled made with people because Pakistan People's Party was determined to serve people.

Shazia said that National Press Club has always done positive and real journalism that is why she value it.

She said that now a days journalism have became more active and circulating fake news and blackmailing on media was common, however real journalists were those who were firmly determined to their cause.

Meanwhile MNA Shazia Mari on the occasion announced to inaugurate new building of National Press Club equipped with latest facilities and holding a seminar in its auditorium on "survival and benefits of democracy".

Replying to a question Shazia Mari said that soon NICVD unit would also inaugurated in Sanghar for which land had also been specified for the construction of cardio hospital because Pakistan People Party had always preferred poor and

destitute people.

Earlier, National Press Club members Ghulam Mustafa Tareen. Muhammad Saleem Malik, Imran Yousufzai, Zahir Shah, Zfarullah Leghari, Ilyas Anjum, Nawaz Kunbhar, Shanawaz Roonjho and others warmly welcomed Shazia Mari in her arrival at National Press Club.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan People Party Poor Democracy Visit Sanghar Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Media All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

18 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

18 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

18 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

18 hours ago
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

18 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

18 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

18 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

18 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

18 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan