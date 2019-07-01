Pakistan Peoples' Party chain of all federating units: PPP leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party Bahawalpur chapter leaders have said that their party was chain of all four federating units in the county.

Accoridng to a press release issued here, PPP Bahawalpur President, Shah Rukh Malik, the General Secretary, Irshad Ahmed Saroya and the Secretary Information, Malik Shah Muhammad Channar said that the PPP was mainstream party of the country.

"It is PPP that has roots in all provinces of the country," he said.

They said that PPP always made struggle for smooth flourishing of democracy and rule of law. They demanded of the government to control price hike, as saying sky rocketing prices of edible items had affected common men.