Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman And Minister For Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Visits Worker's Residence For Condolence

March 03, 2023

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits worker's residence for condolence

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited the residence of late Habibur Rehman alias Mani Pehalwan, founder worker of the party, to condole with his family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited the residence of late Habibur Rehman alias Mani Pehalwan, founder worker of the party, to condole with his family.

He expressed his grief over the death of Mani Pehalwan.

He prayed for high ranks for the deceased in Heaven and patience for the bereaved family.

