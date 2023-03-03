- Home
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman And Minister For Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Visits Worker's Residence For Condolence
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 09:58 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited the residence of late Habibur Rehman alias Mani Pehalwan, founder worker of the party, to condole with his family.
He expressed his grief over the death of Mani Pehalwan.
He prayed for high ranks for the deceased in Heaven and patience for the bereaved family.