Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Congratulates Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah And His Panel On The Historic Victory,

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 05:33 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulates Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah and his panel on the historic victory,

“Arts Council Karachi is pride for us, I congratulate Ahmad Shah Panel on its overwhelming victory” Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated the President of Karachi Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Ahmad Shah and his panel on the historic achievement.

In a statement, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that “Karachi Arts Council is a source of pride for us, which is the center of promotion of art and culture.

We are with you in every step taken to make Karachi the cradle of cultural activities, Artists are critics of society as well as physicians.” He said that Pakistani artiste's resistance against dictatorship and extremism is a shining chapter of our history.

The management of Arts council of Pakistan Karachi has served the arts and artist, which is why the Ahmad Shah panel won by a landslide.

