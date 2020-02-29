UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari To Visit Central Punjab From March 2

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 04:42 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will participate in 'Meet the Press' programme at the Lahore Press club on March 2 (Monday) before starting his visit to the Central Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will participate in 'Meet the Press' programme at the Lahore Press club on March 2 (Monday) before starting his visit to the Central Punjab.

According to the PPP sources on Saturday, the PPP chairman will also meet party information secretaries and social media activists on March 3 while he will address a women convention to be held in the city on March 5.

He will start his visit to Sahiwal division and reach Okara on March 11 and then in Sahiwalon March 12 .

During his visit to the Central Punjab, Bilawal will address several conventions and district bars.

