Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Calls Upon Party Workers To Serve Selflessly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:32 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has urged the party workers to show responsibility and continue to serve the nation while following precautionary measures during the pandemic of COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has urged the party workers to show responsibility and continue to serve the nation while following precautionary measures during the pandemic of COVID-19.

He said this in a telephonic talk with PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira who called him to discuss various matters, informed PPP sources here on Wednesday.

Zardari discussed political issues as well as party matters with the PPP Punjab president and expressed his apprehension on the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

He criticized government's decisions in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He recalled that the PPP, in its tenure after 2008, tackled terrorism and differences of opinion among the parties regarding terrorism issue. " We conducted Swat operation by taking all parties on board and brought peace in the region," he said.

Zardari also said that PPP resolved food issues and made the country self-reliant in food ,especially wheat. He cited that PPP also made amendments in the constitution after creating national unity.

More Stories From Pakistan

