HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain on Monday said that heavy rains were predicted in Sindh for which a rain emergency should be declared in Hyderabad on an immediate basis and the arrangements for water drainage must be completed.

In a statement, the PPP leader asked the district administration to take steps for cleaning storm drains so that in case of emergency rainwater could not accumulate in city areas.

The HMC and HDA authorities must ensure the cleaning of sewerage drains of the city and other urban talukas, Chaudhry Nizam said, adding that arrangements should be made to save people from rain difficulties.

He demanded that the electricity supply should also be continued without any interruption during rains while unannounced load shedding must be stopped.