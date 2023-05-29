UrduPoint.com

Pakistan People's Party Leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain Demands Rain Emergency In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain demands rain emergency in Hyderabad

Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain on Monday said that heavy rains were predicted in Sindh for which a rain emergency should be declared in Hyderabad on an immediate basis and the arrangements for water drainage must be completed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain on Monday said that heavy rains were predicted in Sindh for which a rain emergency should be declared in Hyderabad on an immediate basis and the arrangements for water drainage must be completed.

In a statement, the PPP leader asked the district administration to take steps for cleaning storm drains so that in case of emergency rainwater could not accumulate in city areas.

The HMC and HDA authorities must ensure the cleaning of sewerage drains of the city and other urban talukas, Chaudhry Nizam said, adding that arrangements should be made to save people from rain difficulties.

He demanded that the electricity supply should also be continued without any interruption during rains while unannounced load shedding must be stopped.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Load Shedding Storm Electricity Water Hyderabad From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Sherry Rehman condoles tragic demise of 11 nomads ..

Sherry Rehman condoles tragic demise of 11 nomads in Astor avalanche

1 minute ago
 ATC sends Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand ..

ATC sends Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand

1 minute ago
 Tando Allahyar flood affectees to get new homes on ..

Tando Allahyar flood affectees to get new homes on June 3

1 minute ago
 Police operation to eliminate criminals in Katcha ..

Police operation to eliminate criminals in Katcha area continued

2 minutes ago
 Steps being taken for welfare of policemen: IGP

Steps being taken for welfare of policemen: IGP

2 minutes ago
 QCC partners with Setup in Abu Dhabi to strengthen ..

QCC partners with Setup in Abu Dhabi to strengthen exporting capabilities of SME ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.