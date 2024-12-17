- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan Peoples Party, MNA, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani calls for political reconciliation in coun ..
Pakistan Peoples Party, MNA, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani Calls For Political Reconciliation In Country
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 10:13 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party, MNA, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani on Tuesday emphasised that Pakistan can achieve political reconciliation, similar to the United States and India, by fostering a culture of dialogue and cooperation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party, MNA, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani on Tuesday emphasised that Pakistan can achieve political reconciliation, similar to the United States and India, by fostering a culture of dialogue and cooperation.
Speaking to journalists outside the Parliament House, he appealed to senior politicians to set aside their differences and work for the welfare of the country.
Raisani emphasized that PPP holds no personal grudges against anyone, asserting that political disputes should be resolved politically.
He highlighted that the PPP has always advocated for resolving issues through dialogue.
He remarked that, as a Member of the National Assembly, Tuesday’s session felt unique compared to previous ones, as it was marked by goodwill expressions rather than blame games.
He added that the PPP remains committed to its founding leader, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s vision, and continues to strive for resolving political issues, particularly ensuring political stability, through dialogue.
He expressed hope that Pakistan's youth, who constitute 60% of the population, will play a constructive role in the nation’s progress, thereby easing the challenges faced.
APP/sra-szm
Recent Stories
Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark rejects extradition
Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhry to be held on Wednesday
Committee discuss matters relating to establish Police Training School in DI Kha ..
Dialogue with PTI to help address political issues: MNA
Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) expands scholarship for district top ..
PPP to observe Shaheed BB's 17th death anniversary with devotion: Sharjeel Memon
Cabinet Committee discusses utilization of Gwadar Port for imports
Man killed in firing over dispute
ECP asks Adiala Jail authorities to explain PTI founder’s non-appearance in co ..
Kits ,trophies distributed among boxers, coaches
Govt closely monitoring situation in Parachinar: Federal Minister for Law and Ju ..
KP Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhry to be held on Wednesday7 minutes ago
-
Committee discuss matters relating to establish Police Training School in DI Khan7 minutes ago
-
Dialogue with PTI to help address political issues: MNA7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) expands scholarship for district toppers7 minutes ago
-
PPP to observe Shaheed BB's 17th death anniversary with devotion: Sharjeel Memon19 minutes ago
-
Man killed in firing over dispute19 minutes ago
-
ECP asks Adiala Jail authorities to explain PTI founder’s non-appearance in contempt case19 minutes ago
-
Kits ,trophies distributed among boxers, coaches19 minutes ago
-
Govt closely monitoring situation in Parachinar: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Ta ..7 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan7 minutes ago
-
ATC cancels arrest warrants of Aliya Hamza7 minutes ago
-
Islamabad High Court Bar Association organizes national law conference7 minutes ago