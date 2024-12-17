Open Menu

Pakistan Peoples Party, MNA, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani Calls For Political Reconciliation In Country

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 10:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party, MNA, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani on Tuesday emphasised that Pakistan can achieve political reconciliation, similar to the United States and India, by fostering a culture of dialogue and cooperation.

Speaking to journalists outside the Parliament House, he appealed to senior politicians to set aside their differences and work for the welfare of the country.

Raisani emphasized that PPP holds no personal grudges against anyone, asserting that political disputes should be resolved politically.

He highlighted that the PPP has always advocated for resolving issues through dialogue.

He remarked that, as a Member of the National Assembly, Tuesday’s session felt unique compared to previous ones, as it was marked by goodwill expressions rather than blame games.

He added that the PPP remains committed to its founding leader, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s vision, and continues to strive for resolving political issues, particularly ensuring political stability, through dialogue.

He expressed hope that Pakistan's youth, who constitute 60% of the population, will play a constructive role in the nation’s progress, thereby easing the challenges faced.

