Pakistan Peoples Party Not To Be Part Of Any Electoral Coalition

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party not to be part of any electoral coalition

Pakistan Peoples Party don't want to be part of any coalition regarding elections as it had already alliance with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party don't want to be part of any coalition regarding elections as it had already alliance with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

This was stated by PPP Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed in a press conference after chairing a meeting with the party delegations from Gujranwala, Sargodha and Rawalpindi at the PPP Central Punjab Secretariat here on Thursday.

He said the PPP would contest elections from every constituency, adding that the party position was good in the province and the PPP would form government in the province.

He said the list of candidates and suggestions for election strategy had been sought from the office holders in 7 days.

Provincial party leaders including Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Tanveer Ashraf Kaira,Asif Bashir and others were also present.

