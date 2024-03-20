Open Menu

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Issues Senate Election's Tickets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) issues Senate election's tickets

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has issued tickets to its candidate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has issued tickets to its candidate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Those who have been issued tickets include Fida Khan (general seat), Robina Khalid for women reserved seat and Qaizar Khan Miankhel for technocrat seat respectively.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Peoples Party Women From

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows eq ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows equal opportunities for less pri ..

29 seconds ago
 China calls for Palestine full membership in UN, r ..

China calls for Palestine full membership in UN, road map for two-state solution

31 seconds ago
 63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 s ..

63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 shopkeepers

33 seconds ago
 Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardio ..

Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha project

35 seconds ago
 CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capi ..

CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capital

37 seconds ago
 EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce ..

EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce Minister

7 minutes ago
Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari ..

Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari not to avail privileges as Mi ..

7 minutes ago
 Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projec ..

Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projects in Swabi

7 minutes ago
 Polish farmers block roads in new Ukraine imports ..

Polish farmers block roads in new Ukraine imports protest

7 minutes ago
 WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of ..

WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of sewerage lines

7 minutes ago
 Police seize 1.25kg heroin from couple

Police seize 1.25kg heroin from couple

23 seconds ago
 Intellectuals urge Indian authorities to avoid neg ..

Intellectuals urge Indian authorities to avoid neglecting historical routes for ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan