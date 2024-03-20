Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Issues Senate Election's Tickets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has issued tickets to its candidate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.
Those who have been issued tickets include Fida Khan (general seat), Robina Khalid for women reserved seat and Qaizar Khan Miankhel for technocrat seat respectively.
