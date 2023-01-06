UrduPoint.com

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) President Chaudhry Yaseen Calls On Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari At Bilawal

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Chaudhry Yaseen calls on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Chaudhry Yaseen and Leader of Opposition in AJK assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar called on the PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Chaudhry Yaseen and Leader of Opposition in AJK assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar called on the PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House here on Friday.

They briefed the PPP chairman on the political situation of AJK and the performance of the party.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises exhib ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises exhibition for photographer Ali bin ..

6 minutes ago
 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Exclude ..

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Excludes Russian, Belarusian Ice Hock ..

44 seconds ago
 Coordination between police, traders' bodies indis ..

Coordination between police, traders' bodies indispensable for law & order: IG

46 seconds ago
 UAE arrests head of major people smuggling network

UAE arrests head of major people smuggling network

21 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to hold ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to hold seminar on PTRIA

47 seconds ago
 WAPDA to establish smart schools in Diamer, Chief ..

WAPDA to establish smart schools in Diamer, Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muh ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.