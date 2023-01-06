Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Chaudhry Yaseen and Leader of Opposition in AJK assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar called on the PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Chaudhry Yaseen and Leader of Opposition in AJK assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar called on the PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House here on Friday.

They briefed the PPP chairman on the political situation of AJK and the performance of the party.