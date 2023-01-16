UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Celebrates Victory In LG Polls

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) celebrates victory in LG polls

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has won a clear majority in Hyderabad division in the recent local bodies elections held here on Sunday and as per the unofficial results

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has won a clear majority in Hyderabad division in the recent local bodies elections held here on Sunday and as per the unofficial results.

The mayor of Hyderabad will be of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

After the preliminary results of the local government elections, the PPP has secured a clear majority in all nine districts of Hyderabad division and would be able to elect chairmen in each district council and the municipal corporations of the division.

PPP workers celebrated and congratulated each other in all cities of the division, including Hyderabad, after the declaration of results, announced by Returning officers of the relevant districts.

The biggest celebration was held here at the divisional headquarter which continued till late Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the victorious candidates of PPP along with hundreds of their workers reached Rawal House in Tando Jam and raised loud slogans of Jai Bhutto and thanked Sharjeel Memon for his support.

