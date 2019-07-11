UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Demands Inquiry Against Sheikh Rashid Over Increasing Train Accidents

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 03:57 PM

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto demands inquiry against Sheikh Rashid over increasing train accidents

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Thursday has demanded inquiry against federal minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed over increasing train accidents

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Thursday has demanded inquiry against Federal minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed over increasing train accidents.The PPP chief expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who always gives examples of resignations, should now sack Sheikh Rashid over his negligence towards his ministry.The reaction came after eleven persons lost their lives while 60 others sustained wounds when Akbar Express collided with a goods train standing at Walhar Railway Station near Rahim Yar Khan.

The passenger train was going to Quetta from Lahore when it collided with a goods train standing at Walhar Railway Station.Police sources said that the engine of Akbar Express was completely destroyed in the accident while three bogies were also damaged, resulting in death of eleven persons while many others sustained injuries.Meanwhile, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said investigation has been ordered into the unfortunate accident.

Earlier in June, three people were killed when two trains collided in southern Sindh province.

