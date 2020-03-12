UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari To Launch Address Rural Women Gathering In Ghotki On 15th

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:31 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to launch address rural women gathering in Ghotki on 15th

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a gathering of rural women during a launching ceremony of Peoples Poverty Reduction Programme (PPRP), organize by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) at Ghotki district on March 15

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a gathering of rural women during a launching ceremony of Peoples Poverty Reduction Programme (PPRP), organize by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) at Ghotki district on March 15.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Jam Akramullah Dharejo, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Dr Nafisa Shah Jillani, PPP MNAs and other local leadership will attend the ceremony.

According to spokesperson SRSO, the Sindh Rural Support Organization is being executed Peoples' Poverty Reduction Programme which was appreciated by the European Union. The organization has already economically strengthened one million families and provided interest-free loan to more than 180,000 women and established 50,000 houses besides providing them opportunities for skill development. Sindh government in its budget allocated funds for empowerment of women.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Loan Budget European Union Nasir Ghotki March Women Murad Ali Shah Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Face foundation starts traditional dance classes

3 minutes ago

M&HP Sukkur to celebrate Pakistan Day

3 minutes ago

Peru Nurses Association to Hold National Strike in ..

3 minutes ago

Legendary poet 'Habib Jalib' remembred

4 minutes ago

UAE urges citizens to refrain from travelling to I ..

33 minutes ago

Moscow Exchange Rate Falls to Lowest Since January ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.