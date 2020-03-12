Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a gathering of rural women during a launching ceremony of Peoples Poverty Reduction Programme (PPRP), organize by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) at Ghotki district on March 15

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a gathering of rural women during a launching ceremony of Peoples Poverty Reduction Programme (PPRP), organize by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) at Ghotki district on March 15.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Jam Akramullah Dharejo, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Dr Nafisa Shah Jillani, PPP MNAs and other local leadership will attend the ceremony.

According to spokesperson SRSO, the Sindh Rural Support Organization is being executed Peoples' Poverty Reduction Programme which was appreciated by the European Union. The organization has already economically strengthened one million families and provided interest-free loan to more than 180,000 women and established 50,000 houses besides providing them opportunities for skill development. Sindh government in its budget allocated funds for empowerment of women.