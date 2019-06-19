UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Demands Issuance Of Production Orders Of Detained Parliamentarians

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:26 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari demands issuance of production orders of detained parliamentarians

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday once again demanded issuance of production orders of Asif Ali Zardari and others detained members of National Assembl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday once again demanded issuance of production orders of Asif Ali Zardari and others detained members of National Assembly.

On a point of order, he said, "Non-issuing production orders of Asif Ali Zardari and other detained members of National Assembly was insulting for democracy and the Parliament".

He said that issuance of the production orders was the right of the members of the House and it should be respected.

"We have been requesting time and again for issuing production orders of the detained members so that public representatives from Lahore, Nawabshah, North Waziristan and South Waziristan are not deprived to present their point of views in the budget debate", he added.

He said that the Parliament should be followed by its own rules, laws and tradition.

He said that the budget session was an important session in which important decisions related to economy are expected to be taken.

He claimed that in the past, Asif Ali Zardari was detained for eleven and half years and honorably acquitted, he (Asif Ali Zardari) would be acquitted from the present allegations too.

Related Topics

Lahore Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly North Waziristan South Waziristan Parliament Democracy Budget Nawabshah Pakistan Peoples Party From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Punjab Govt providing all possible resource for sp ..

2 minutes ago

World's forest areas in decline

2 minutes ago

S.Korean minister calls for rapid resumption of DP ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Security Council Chief Invites Independent ..

2 minutes ago

PTI worker attempts to commit suicide due to finan ..

9 minutes ago

DAE leases 3 new Boeing 777 freighters to AirBridg ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.