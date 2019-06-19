Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari demands issuance of production orders of detained parliamentarians

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday once again demanded issuance of production orders of Asif Ali Zardari and others detained members of National Assembl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday once again demanded issuance of production orders of Asif Ali Zardari and others detained members of National Assembly.

On a point of order, he said, "Non-issuing production orders of Asif Ali Zardari and other detained members of National Assembly was insulting for democracy and the Parliament".

He said that issuance of the production orders was the right of the members of the House and it should be respected.

"We have been requesting time and again for issuing production orders of the detained members so that public representatives from Lahore, Nawabshah, North Waziristan and South Waziristan are not deprived to present their point of views in the budget debate", he added.

He said that the Parliament should be followed by its own rules, laws and tradition.

He said that the budget session was an important session in which important decisions related to economy are expected to be taken.

He claimed that in the past, Asif Ali Zardari was detained for eleven and half years and honorably acquitted, he (Asif Ali Zardari) would be acquitted from the present allegations too.