Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Condoles Death Of Sardar Jang Bahadur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 10:45 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condoles death of Sardar Jang Bahadur

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Saturday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of Sardar Jang Bahadur, father of former state minister and president Rawalpindi Division Sardar Salim Haider

In his condolence message to Sardar Salim Haider, he said at this difficult time, the Bhutto family and the party was with the bereaved family.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Bilawal Bhutto also condoled the death of founder member of the Gilgit Baltistan PPP and former judge Altaf Hussain.

He also condoled the death of the father of president PPP Lahore district� Chaudhry Amjad Butt.

He prayed to Almighty Allah for grant peace to the departed souls and strength and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear the losses with equanimity.

