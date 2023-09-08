Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2023 | 10:18 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter called for the holding of general elections within a period of 90 days as per the constitution.

This was decided in a meeting of the provincial cabinet of the party held here in the Provincial Secretariat with Acting Provincial President Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha in the chair on Friday.

Those who attended included General Secretary Shuja Khan, Provincial Information Secretary Amjad Khan Afridi, Deputy Information Secretary Gohar Inqlabi, Farzand Ali Khan Wazir, and all divisional presidents and presidents of the various wings of the party.

In the meeting, it was decided to organize a workers' convention in the headquarters of all the districts of the province, while deciding the strategy for organizing and mobilizing the workers more actively and preparing for the elections.

The party further decided to participate in protest demonstrations and rallies to resolve the problems mitigate the hardships and address the deprivations of the people while expressing deep concern over the record increase in the power tariff and inflation.

The meeting also expressed concern over the propaganda campaign against the leadership and leaders of the party and decided to confront the opponents and give them a tit-for-tat response to their performance.

Addressing the party meeting, the acting provincial president of PPP KP, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that the party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is following the footprints of his grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and trying to complete his incomplete mission.

Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha instructed the party office bearers and workers for election preparations.

He said that party office bearers and workers should to party workers to deliver the party message at the doorstep of the people.

