Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) observe 'black day'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) marked July 5 (Friday) as black day in order to condemn the ouster of democracy and imposition of dictatorship in the country.

A demonstration was held at chowk kutchery which was attended by people from various walks of life including lawyers,students,farmers, Labourers, PPP workers.

The protestors carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans.

The demonstration was led by senior vice president PPP South Punjab Khawaja Rizwan Aalam. PPP city president Malik Naseem Labar highlighted that PPP always rendered sacrifices for promotion of democracy in the country. He vowed that the party would continue to the same spirit in future also.