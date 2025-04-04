Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab chapter observed the death anniversary of its founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed on Friday with a solemn tribute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab chapter observed the death anniversary of its founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed on Friday with a solemn tribute.

The Holy Quran recitation ceremony was held at the People's Secretariat in Model Town,

Lahore, organized by Yasir Bara, the president of the People's Youth Lahore.

The event was graced by Bashir Riaz, Chairman of the Bhutto Legacy Foundation as the

special guest.

Vice President of the Ulema Wing Punjab Maulana Syed Abbas Gilani was also

in attendance.

Other prominent speakers included Zeeshan Shami, Mir Shakeel Channi, and Ali Ahsan Abidi,

who highlighted the great contributions of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the country and the nation.

The speakers reaffirmed their commitment to the Bhutto's ideology and expressed pride in

being a part of his party.

A large number of People's Youth members and party workers participated in the event to

pay their respects to the late leader.