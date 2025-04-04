Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab Pays Tribute To Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab chapter observed the death anniversary of its founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed on Friday with a solemn tribute.
The Holy Quran recitation ceremony was held at the People's Secretariat in Model Town,
Lahore, organized by Yasir Bara, the president of the People's Youth Lahore.
The event was graced by Bashir Riaz, Chairman of the Bhutto Legacy Foundation as the
special guest.
Vice President of the Ulema Wing Punjab Maulana Syed Abbas Gilani was also
in attendance.
Other prominent speakers included Zeeshan Shami, Mir Shakeel Channi, and Ali Ahsan Abidi,
who highlighted the great contributions of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the country and the nation.
The speakers reaffirmed their commitment to the Bhutto's ideology and expressed pride in
being a part of his party.
A large number of People's Youth members and party workers participated in the event to
pay their respects to the late leader.
