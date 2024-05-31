Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure good governance and economic stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure good governance and economic stability.

Harmony between the institutions and political leaders was the need of time to achieve objectives of good governance and smooth democracy, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

He said, it is the responsibility of every institution to serve the people within respective domains and that was important for the betterment of this country.

Kaira said, "Everyone will have to show great responsibility, and this is the only way taking forward the country.

He said that institutional confrontation would not benefit to anyone instead it would be harmful for the country, people, and institutions.

"All the leadership, whether political or institutional, must return to their defined roles, address their weaknesses, and prioritize the country's interests over personal gains," he said.

He dismissed the notion that the PPP's decision regarding participation in the cabinet affairs, particularly after the budget, was premature or thoughtless. He, however assured that any decision about joining the cabinet would be made during the party's central meeting.