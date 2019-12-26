UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Several Leaders Join Pakistan Tehreek-in-Insaf (PTI)

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:31 PM

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) several leaders join Pakistan Tehreek-in-Insaf (PTI)

Several local leaders and workers of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) in Gilgit Baltistan has joined Pakistan Tehreek-in-Insaf (PTI) here on Thursday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Several local leaders and workers of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) in Gilgit Baltistan has joined Pakistan Tehreek-in-Insaf (PTI) here on Thursday.

Former senior vice president of PPP from district Nagar, general secretary Prof Zakir Hussain and others made the announcement in a ceremony in provincial secretariat of PTI in Gilgit Baltistan.

They got disappointed after PPP failed to come up to their expectations and could not deliver on its promises, they said. After Zulfiqar Ali Bhuto, they said the party could not get any dynamic leadership which could work for the country's progress and prosperity.

They said that vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan would put the country on path of development and bring about real change in the country including GB.

They said they would vigorously take part in the election campaign and expressed the hope that PTI would get maximum seats in the province.

They said PTI have been joined by them as per wishes and aspirations of masses and would utilize all their energies for their welfare and betterment.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Gilgit Baltistan Progress All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

IHC upholds appointment of Haq as PRCS chairman

2 minutes ago

Russia Capable of Completing Nord Stream 2 Constru ..

1 minute ago

BMP claims major victory in FPCCI's polls, group's ..

1 minute ago

Govt files review petition in SC against verdict o ..

19 minutes ago

Iran's Khamenei Says Plot to Undermine Revolutiona ..

1 minute ago

Russian Cabinet Imposes 2-Year Ban on Buying Forei ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.