Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) several leaders join Pakistan Tehreek-in-Insaf (PTI)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Several local leaders and workers of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) in Gilgit Baltistan has joined Pakistan Tehreek-in-Insaf (PTI) here on Thursday.

Former senior vice president of PPP from district Nagar, general secretary Prof Zakir Hussain and others made the announcement in a ceremony in provincial secretariat of PTI in Gilgit Baltistan.

They got disappointed after PPP failed to come up to their expectations and could not deliver on its promises, they said. After Zulfiqar Ali Bhuto, they said the party could not get any dynamic leadership which could work for the country's progress and prosperity.

They said that vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan would put the country on path of development and bring about real change in the country including GB.

They said they would vigorously take part in the election campaign and expressed the hope that PTI would get maximum seats in the province.

They said PTI have been joined by them as per wishes and aspirations of masses and would utilize all their energies for their welfare and betterment.