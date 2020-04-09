Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira has expressed his deep sense of grief over the demise of prominent journalist Saeed Azhar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira has expressed his deep sense of grief over the demise of prominent journalist Saeed Azhar.

In his condolence message here on Thursday, he paid tribute to the journalist and said that Saeed (late) courageously struggled against dictators in his entire life.

He said that sacrifices and struggle of late journalist for the supremacyof the constitution would be remembered forever.