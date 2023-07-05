Open Menu

Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Rawalpindi Observed July 5 As Black Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Rawalpindi chapter observed Black Day on Wednesday to condemn the coup against former elected Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's government on July 5, 1977, by Gen Ziaul Haq

The event was held at the martyrdom place of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Laiqat Bagh.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Rawalpindi Secretary General Raja Shahid Pappu said Bhutto was the founder of the 'Nuclear Bomb' and worked for the progress of the country and Muslim Ummah.

He said Military Dictator Gen Ziaul Haq toppled the constitutional government of ZAB on July 5, 1977 Pappu added that PPP was committed to protecting democracy in the country and the supremacy of the Parliament.

The party workers on the occasion chanted slogans against the dictatorship and in favour of democracy.

Meanwhile, the lawyer's wing of PPP also staged a protest demonstration at district Courts and paid tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

They also wore black bands on their arms.

