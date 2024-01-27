Pakistan Permanent Mission Attends Int’l Event At WCO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Permanent Representative attended an event marking International Customs Day 2024 on Saturday at the World Customs Organization (WCO) in Brussels, Belgium.
Ian Saunders, new Secretary General of WCO, spoke on the theme 'Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose', the Pakistan Permanent Mission to WCO in Belgium posted on social media platform X.
The event was attended by all customs representatives based in Belgium.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahawalpur’s voters to vote for PPP; says PPP candidate7 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city17 minutes ago
-
DG Health, DHOs offices to establish control rooms for General Elections47 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held1 hour ago
-
Fire breaks out at cotton box factory1 hour ago
-
CDA unveils ambitious green initiatives for Islamabad's Eco-friendly future1 hour ago
-
CTD arrests terrorist in Jamshoro2 hours ago
-
Mainly cold weather likely to persist in most areas of country2 hours ago
-
PMD forecast rain in most parts of country from today2 hours ago
-
Pneumonia claims another seven lives in Punjab during 24 hours2 hours ago
-
ECP announces free '8300' SMS service ahead of general elections2 hours ago
-
Dacoit in police custody injured during police encounter3 hours ago