Pakistan Permanent Mission attends int’l event at WCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Permanent Representative attended an event marking International Customs Day 2024 on Saturday at the World Customs Organization (WCO) in Brussels, Belgium.

Ian Saunders, new Secretary General of WCO, spoke on the theme 'Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose', the Pakistan Permanent Mission to WCO in Belgium posted on social media platform X.

The event was attended by all customs representatives based in Belgium.