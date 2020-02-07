UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Petroleum Limited Supports Healthcare Initiatives In Sindh And Punjab

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:27 PM

Pakistan Petroleum Limited supports healthcare initiatives in Sindh and Punjab

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has provided financial support to the tune of Rs. 8.245 million, under the head of healthcare, for disadvantaged communities residing around its Kandhkot and Adhi fields

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has provided financial support to the tune of Rs. 8.245 million, under the head of healthcare, for disadvantaged communities residing around its Kandhkot and Adhi fields.

A PPL spokesman here on Friday said the company, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, has also helped procurement of updated gadgets and holding of medical camps to NGOs as well as facilities being run on philanthropic basis.

It was in this context that acting chief of PPL Community Development, Kamran Sher presented a cheque worth Rs 6.5 million to President Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital (ASTEH) (Retd.) Major General Rehmat Khan to purchase a phacoemulsification machine - a state-of-the-art ophthalmic surgical equipment - for ASTEH, Sukkur.

According to the spokesman PPL and implementing partner ASTEH have been organizing bi-annual free-of-cost surgical eye camps for local communities around the company's producing fields.

The PPL-donated machines were said to have not only enabled ASTEH to carry out painless and risk-free cataract surgeries during these camps but also reach underserved communities at ASTEH-operated hospitals in Sukkur and Rawalpindi.

The spokesman said Manager Adhi Field Shaheen Parwez Akhtar, had only the other day handed over a cheque worth Rs 1.745 million to Assistant Commissioner, Gujar Khan Hira Rizwan for rehabilitation of Basic Health Units at the tehsil's Sukho and Dhong villages.

